Panjab University constitutes traffic management committee

Panjab University (PU) has constituted a traffic management committee to resolve issues related to traffic in its campus. Traffic police have also been deployed at the Panjab University gates as the vehicles stopped for checking or denied entry often cause traffic snarls on the main road. (HT File Photo)

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig said that this has been done in light of the recommendations made by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team during their trip to the varsity earlier in the month. Centre for Police Administration chairperson Anil Monga will head the committee.

A member of the committee said that the issue of vehicles parked on roads inside campus, especially on the road between gate numbers 2 and 1 was discussed in the first meeting.

The issue

As there are no strict rules to keep vehicles of outsiders from entering the campus, the roads in PU are often over-crowded, especially around the time that classes get over in the afternoon.

Dean students welfare (DSW) Jatinder Grover said that although hostellers are not allowed to keep cars inside campus, there are of no strict rules for day scholars.

“Even if some hostellers are keeping cars illegally in the campus, there is ample parking accommodate those vehicles. But looking at the traffic situation, four-wheelers of day scholars and hostellers should not be allowed inside the campus. Two-wheelers are sufficient to meet the students’ needs,” he said.

Student parties such as Students for Society have also been campaigning to make PU a vehicle-free zone and to introduce a shuttle service to transport students within the campus.

Entry for outsiders’ vehicles from gate no. 1: Registrar

To keep a check on outsiders’ vehicles, registrar YP Verma said that the authorities are implementing a system that will allow entry for such vehicles from gate number 1 only.

“We have the most parking space near gate number 1. In the new system, the entry of vehicles with PU stickers will be allowed from gate numbers 2 and 3,” Verma said. He added that this system will stay in place throughout the year and not only during student council elections. PU authorities will have a meeting with the police regarding the elections on Tuesday.

Traffic bottlenecks at PU gates

As checking at PU gates has been intensified to stop outsiders’ vehicles from entering, traffic has started clogging at on the main roads. Additionally, when such vehicles are not allowed in, it leads to further chaos as there isn’t enough space for them to take a U-turn, especially at gate number 3.

Traffic police personnel have also been stationed outside the gates.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP traffic) Manisha Choudhary said that traffic police has asked the university authorities and police to not cause any inconvenience during checking.