Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens

Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly
Following a meeting with the student bodies of Panjab University, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from ₹40 to ₹39 for girls from ₹38.50 to ₹37.50. (HT File)
Following a meeting with the student bodies of Panjab University, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from 40 to 39 for girls from 38.50 to 37.50. (HT File)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly.

Following a meeting with the student bodies, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from 40 to 39 for girls from 38.50 to 37.50.

The authorities have also agreed to reduce the price of special meals from 48 to 45.50 and the number of compulsory diets has been lowered from 30 to 15

PU had in December announced revised rates of eatables at hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand that pre-Covid rates be reinstated.

Student bodies had intensified protests over the last few days against the hike and also alleged overcharging by shopkeepers at the student centre.

