Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens
Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly.
Following a meeting with the student bodies, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from ₹40 to ₹39 for girls from ₹38.50 to ₹37.50.
The authorities have also agreed to reduce the price of special meals from ₹48 to ₹45.50 and the number of compulsory diets has been lowered from ₹30 to ₹15
PU had in December announced revised rates of eatables at hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand that pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
Student bodies had intensified protests over the last few days against the hike and also alleged overcharging by shopkeepers at the student centre.
-
Before loudspeakers, mosque minarets helped azaan call reach far and wide
Minarets were especially useful in cities where population was dense and scattered. They helped in making the voice of muazzin heard at a longer distance. Loudspeakers were first used at mosques many decades back and now barely any muazzin gives azaan without loudspeakers. However, people still remember some muazzins who followed the tradition. Another muazzin Maulana Mohd Abrar used to recite azaan around 70 years back when there were no loudspeakers.
-
Not a professor to prove my educational qualification: Kanwar Pal
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal has said he is not a professor or teacher that he requires a degree as there is no educational qualification fixed to become a leader. As per the official website of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, educational qualification of the former Speaker is BA-II and former Aam Aadmi Party Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind, in a statement, had claimed that the minister is not a graduate. He said an increase in urbanisation has led to overexploitation of natural resources.
-
Haryana to celebrate 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 24
The Haryana government is set to host a grand celebration in Panipat on April 24 to mark the 400th Parkash Purb of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. The CMO officials said nearly one lakh people will attend the event. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his cabinet, leader of Opposition, leaders of all political parties in state, and Sant Samaj will participate in the event. The event will be focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur.
-
HT Explainer: Why is Haryana facing power pangs this summer
An early onset of summer coupled with deficient electricity supply has led to Haryana experiencing power shortage for the last couple of weeks. This is primarily due to the Adani Power Ltd and the Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Mundra collectively not providing about 1,800MW of contracted power and state's own 600MW second unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar in Hisar being under a prolonged shutdown for repairs.
-
PU Teachers’ Association writes to V-C over ‘misbehaviour’ at meeting
The Panjab University Teachers Association has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over his alleged misbehaviour during a meeting with chairpersons of departments of faculty of sciences on April 19. In the letter written by president Mritunjay Kumar and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, they claimed that some of their colleagues felt humiliated due to the treatment meted out to them and the language used by the V-C.
