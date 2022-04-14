Panjab University: Golden chance exam for students in May

Panjab University (PU) has decided to hold a golden chance examination for students of all undergraduate courses from 2014 onwards and postgraduate courses from 2015 onwards.

The examination will be held in May in physical mode. Students who have exhausted all permissible chances for reappear, compartment, improvement and additional/deficient subjects, can complete their respective degrees through the golden chance.

The examination fees will be ₹10,000 for postgraduate students and ₹5,000 for undergraduate students. The SC/ST students will be granted a 50% concession in fee.

All examination forms under the semester system are to be submitted online at pgexam.puchd.ac.in or ugexam.puchd.ac.in. Examination forms under the annual system will be available at PU website as well as at the university sale counter, and have to be deposited by hand or post to assistant registrar examination - III (form cell), administrative block, fourth floor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. The deadline to submit the forms is May 2, 2022. The candidate will have to appear for the golden chance exam as per the syllabus of 2021-2022 session.