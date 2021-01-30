Panjab University issues guidelines for online exams

Panjab University has issued a set of instructions for students appearing in online semester examinations starting from February 15. The university has said that admit cards will be made available from February 8.

The question papers will be available both on ugexam.puchd.ac.in and pgexam.puchd.ac.in and will have to be downloaded directly from the homepage of the above websites without logging in.

It will be the students’ responsibility to download the question papers and the same will not be forwarded to them by the authorities. The students will have to ensure that they have downloaded the correct question paper.

For submission of answer sheets for regular students of colleges, departments, regional centres appearing in both morning and evening slots, the students are required to either email or upload the answer sheets on the email ID or portal given, or submit the hard copy of the answer sheets in person to the college. Submission of the answer sheets through both ways is not permitted.

Online submission to be done within 90min

The deadline for submission of answer sheets conducted in the morning slot through physical mode of submission is 3pm and for evening slot, 7pm on the day of the examination. If the student has opted for online mode of submission of the answer sheet, it should be done within 90 minutes of the completion of the paper.

Meanwhile, for University School of Open Learning (USOL) and private students appearing in both morning and evening slots, submitting the answer sheet through email is not permitted. For the morning slot, the students are required to submit the hard copy of the answer sheets through speed post or registered post by 3pm on the same day of examination.

Uploading the answer sheets is not allowed for the morning slot. For the evening slot, students are required to upload the answer sheets on the link provided on the portals ugexam.puchd.ac.in and pgexam.puchd.ac.in within the next 90 minutes of completing the paper.