Panjab University likely to allow students to pay semester fee in instalments

Panjab University (PU) is likely to allow students to pay semester fees in instalments again this year considering the problems faced by them during the pandemic.

Although the varsity is yet to make an announcement, a meeting of a committee was held on Tuesday in which the suggestion was made. A senior university official confirmed the development and said, “The students may be allowed to pay semester fees in three or four instalments.”

The panel’s recommendation, however, is subject to approval of the vice-chancellor, Raj Kumar. The development comes after students submitted a representation to PU. Earlier this month, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) wrote to the dean student welfare (DSW) after students were asked to pay fees by August 24, asking the varsity to implement the previous year’s system of allowing instalments. NSUI has also asked students not to pay the fees unless their demands are accepted.

“We had given a call to students not to pay the fee and many students, especially from the self-financed courses, did not pay. It is obvious that students cannot pay a high fee in only one instalment. University should issue a notification extending the last date for fee submission and allowing students to pay in instalments,” said Nikhil Narmeta, NSUI president at PU.

Students were allowed to pay their fee in four instalments last year after a series of protests. PU has already decided to suspend the annual hike in semester fee for varsity students and those studying in affiliated colleges for the second year in a row.

It is also likely that the varsity may provide financial assistance to students adversely affected by the pandemic. However, such cases may be scrutinised before assistance is provided.