Panjab University mulling use of drones for surveillance on campus

To tackle the issue of security on campus, Panjab University (PU) is taking to the sky for a solution and a committee has been constituted to look into the usage of drones for security purposes in the varsity. Last year there was a string of thefts in Panjab University at isolated parking spots where cars were broken into. (HT File Photo)

As per PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig, the varsity is looking into technological solutions rather than having more manpower for security staff.

Talking about how security officials claim there is a shortage of staff and how patrolling is mostly absent in the varsity, she said, “Rather than hiring more guards such solutions can be used. We have to use technology effectively and a committee has been already constituted for this purpose. Two drones can keep a check on the campus” she said.

Last year there was a string of thefts in the varsity at isolated parking spots where cars were broken into. Arrests were later made by the Chandigarh Police.

A member of the committee said it has been discussed that 24/7 surveillance of the campus will not be feasible, but drones can primarily be used for VIP movement on the campus, especially events where the university chancellor is in attendance and for things like elections. With around two hours of battery life, the drones can be used along vulnerable stretches on the campus during peak timings.

There are around eight to ten drones on the campus that can be used for this purpose, as per PU registrar YP Verma. He said permissions for even academic projects are taken from the administration and can be similarly taken for this. Parts of the southern campus are no-fly zones and for that No Permission No Takeoff (NPNT) software will be installed, which ensures they are used ethically for both Sector 14 and Sector 25.

Flying the drones will also be a challenge, as currently only researchers or students will be equipped to fly these drones while security staff would have to be trained in this. These are all issues that will have to be dealt with before the committee submits its recommendations. While the drones are ready and on campus, it is likely to take time before detailed instructions, and a SOP is prepared and permission is taken from the authorities.

There are also some technical issues as PU has many trees and whether drones will be effective for this, however, as per sources, if the camera is powerful enough then the drones can be flown at a height and used effectively. CCTV cameras can be the solution, but cameras went missing along many key points of the campus and extra CCTVs have to be rented during the student council elections. There are around 65 security guards per shift in three shifts in the varsity but with 78 departments and 20 hostels, the number is too less as per security officials.