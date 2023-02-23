Panjab University panel proposes fee hike for upcoming session

Another fee hike for both traditional and self-financed courses is on the cards at Panjab University (PU). A Panjab University panel has recommended the hike, the second in as many years, for new admissions in the upcoming academic session at all teaching departments of the varsity. (HT File Photo)

A varsity panel has recommended the hike, the second in as many years, for new admissions in the upcoming academic session at all teaching departments of the varsity, which is expected to enhance its annual revenue by over ₹1 crore.

The panel has suggested a 7.5% increase for self-financed courses, with a cap of ₹7,500, and a ₹1,000 hike ( ₹500 hike in fee and ₹500 development fund) for traditional courses. Self-financed courses are run on the fee collected from students and hence have a higher fee structure. Also, there will be a 5% hike in tuition fee in the subsequent years.

The recommendations of the panel are, however, subject to the approval of syndicate and senate. The panel is also working on the new fee structure, with the hike incorporated, that will also be presented before the syndicate.

Before the 2022-23 session, the varsity had last increased the fee in 2019-20. Thereon, though a 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for new entrants in the 2020-21 academic session was proposed, the PU syndicate in May 2020 had decided to defer it indefinitely in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic’s outbreak.

Students oppose fee hikes

Fee hikes over the past years have never gone down well with students. In 2017, a protest over fee hike at the varsity had turned violent after students clashed with police, who in turn had used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

President of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), Aayush Khatkar, said they will oppose any decision to increase the fee. “Students from different backgrounds study at PU, which is a public university. Any hike will burden the students and their parents who are already suffering due to rising inflation,” he said.

“The 7.5% hike in self-financed courses is significant, as students already pay hefty amounts,” he added.

Fee structure of some courses to be reviewed

Meanwhile, a university official said the varsity will form a committee to review the fee structure of some professional departments, including University Business School, University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology and University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

