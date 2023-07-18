Some applicants for PG courses in tangle as Panjab University yet to declare their UG results

With Monday being the last date to fill out online applications for postgraduate courses in Panjab University (PU), some students were unable do so as the varsity is yet to declare their undergraduate results. Thus, their application status has been put on hold, causing a sense of panic. Panjab University authorities are aware of the problem faced by applicants and said that they working to the remedy the situation. (HT File Photo)

A few emails were sent by PU admission support to the candidates, informing them that their applications have been put on hold, with remarks that a detailed mark sheet or result is required to be uploaded. The students said that they don’t know what to do and are unsure if their applications will now be rejected.

Students for Society (SFS) president Sandeep said that he got a call from the son of a PU guard, whose BSc result has not been declared yet, regarding the same issue. He said that authorities need to give them an assurance as it is not the students’ fault that their result has been delayed.

The varsity’s authorities are aware of the matter and are working to remedy the situation. Dean of university instruction (DUI) Rumina Sethi said that while most of the results have been declared, there are a few departments, including University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), where results are not out yet. She added that the university is working on addressing these cases and the whole admission process can’t be halted for a few cases.

Controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan said that the results for most courses have already been declared and only a few departmental results are awaited. Officials however, were unable to specify the number of applicants that are still awaiting their UG results.

The last date to apply for PG courses had already been extended in the wake of the heavy rains in the city last week. Following the applications, aptitude and departmental tests will now be conducted between July 18 and July 24.

With the tentative merit list set to be uploaded on July 28, it will be re-uploaded after clearing objections on August 2. The provisional merit list will be approved by the DUI office between August 13 and August 16, with classes to commence from August 18.

