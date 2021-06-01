Panjab University postpones PG entrance test

Panjab University on Monday postponed its common entrance test for postgraduate courses, which was scheduled on June 12 and 13.

The decision to postpone CET (PG) was taken in view of the present Covid-19 situation, said the varsity, adding that the new dates will be updated on its website in near future. Also, an opportunity will be given to those candidates who have not been able to apply or complete the application process.

Over 17,000 candidates have registered for the test, and around 11,000 have already deposited the fee. Meanwhile, PU-LLB (3 years) is scheduled to be held on June 20 and PU-CET (UG) on June 27, followed by other entrance exams.

Last year, PU had scrapped entrance exams, for both UG and PG courses, and admissions were conducted on merit basis.