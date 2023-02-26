Panjab University professor wins INSA Best Teacher Award

Rajat Sandhir, a professor at Panjab University’s department of biochemistry, has brought laurels to the city and the varsity by winning the prestigious INSA Teacher Award for 2022. Rajat Sandhir, an established neuroscientist, has been teaching at Panjab University for more than two decades. (HT PHOTO)

The award is instituted by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), an autonomous institution of department of science and technology, Government of India, to recognise and honour teachers for providing guidance and inspiration to students to take up careers in science and technology.

The award carries a scroll, cash award of ₹50,000 and a book grant worth ₹20,000. An established neuroscientist, Sandhir has been teaching at PU for more than two decades. His research interests are biochemical and molecular mechanisms involved in development of neurodegenerative conditions.

He has also been a recipient of the “KT Shetty Memorial Oration” in 2021 and “Mrs Abida Mahdi Award 2022” for outstanding contributions in the field of neurosciences. He has previously been featured among the Top 2% scientists in the world, released by Stanford University, California, USA.