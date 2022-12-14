Panjab University: Promila Pathak is new DSW (women)

Panjab University has appointed Promila Pathak as the new dean of student welfare (women).

Pathak, a professor at the varsity’s department of botany, will replace Roopali Garg, who has resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

In an official communique issued on Tuesday, PU said, “The competent authority has appointed professor Promila Pathak from department of botany as dean of student welfare (women) with immediate effect till further orders.”

Pathak has also remained the president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association.