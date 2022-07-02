Panjab University proposes first fee hike in three years

On hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a fee hike for both traditional and partially self-financed courses at Panjab University (PU), its constituent colleges and regional centres is on the cards.

The fee hike for the 2022-23 session was proposed by a varsity panel in March and its recommendations will be taken up by the PU senate in its forthcoming meeting on July 5. The proposed fee hike for new admissions in the upcoming academic session is expected to enhance the cash-strapped varsity’s annual revenue by over ₹1 crore.

The panel had suggested a 7.5% increase for the new entrants in the partially self-financed courses, with a cap of ₹7,500, and a 5% enhancement in the subsequent years. A 5% increase was also suggested for students of the ongoing batches.

The panel, however, did not recommend any fee hike for the MBA course at its regional centre in Ludhiana and all courses at the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), as their fee is already high. Self-financed courses are run on the fee collected from students and hence have a higher fee structure.

According to the agenda papers issued to senate members, the committee in its meeting held in March had also recommended a ₹1,000 hike ( ₹500 hike in tuition fee and ₹500 development fund) for the new entrants in traditional courses. Also, there will be a 5% hike in tuition fee in the subsequent years. Moreover, a 5% enhancement was recommended for the students of ongoing batches as well.

Last hike in 2019

The varsity had last increased the fee in the 2019-20 academic session. Thereon, though a 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for new entrants in the 2020-21 academic session was proposed, the PU syndicate in May 2020 decided to defer it indefinitely in the wake of the pandemic’s outbreak. In fact, the varsity gave a 5% concession in the semester fee.

The fee hikes over the past years have never gone down well with students. In 2017, a protest over fee hike at the varsity had turned violent after students clashed with police, who in turn had used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

“We strongly oppose any increase in fees. The central government must provide adequate funds to PU without any conditions. The proposed fee hike will burden the pockets of students, particularly those hailing from marginalised sections of society. We request the senate to reject any proposal that will burden the student community. Moreover, concerted efforts must be made to regularise self-financed courses,” said Sandeep, president of Students For Society.

Other agendas for senate meeting

PU senate in its July 5 meeting will also deliberate on the recommendations of a committee regarding streamlining the fee structure for the 2022-23 academic session in all affiliated colleges of the university. Moreover, the recommendation of a varsity panel to allow UIAMS to run its PhD courses independently will also come up for senate approval.

