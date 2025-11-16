Guest column: Panjab University’s call for autonomy, accountability and academic renewal

Panjab University, Chandigarh, is witnessing an agitation unlike any in its long and distinguished history. For the first time, students are not protesting for fee reductions, hostels or campus amenities. Their demands are far more fundamental: They seek institutional autonomy, democratic governance and the restoration of the university’s original identity and purpose. The movement has struck a deep moral chord not only within the campus but across Punjab’s academic and civic community. Panjab University’s origins lie in the tragedy and hope of Partition. Established in 1947 as the successor to the University of the Punjab in Lahore — which became part of Pakistan — the institution was meant to compensate Punjab for that profound loss, not only materially but intellectually and emotionally. (HT File)

Panjab University’s origins lie in the tragedy and hope of Partition. Established in 1947 as the successor to the University of the Punjab in Lahore — which became part of Pakistan — the institution was meant to compensate Punjab for that profound loss, not only materially but intellectually and emotionally. It was envisioned as a living centre of learning rooted in Punjab’s culture, language, and regional aspirations.

For nearly two decades, Panjab University functioned under the unquestioned stewardship of the Punjab government. This equilibrium was disrupted after the reorganisation of the state in 1966, when Haryana was carved out and new administrative arrangements emerged.

Central dominance, shrinking autonomy

Over the past several decades, the governance structure of Panjab University has shifted decisively toward the Centre. Today, the Government of India bears the majority of the financial burden. The Vice-President of India serves as its chancellor — unlike other state universities where the governor typically holds the position — and even the vice-chancellor’s appointment is controlled by the Centre.

Post-bifurcation in 1966, the agreed funding formula required the Centre to contribute 60% and the Punjab government 40% of the university’s budget. Yet Punjab’s contribution has averaged barely 15%, rarely crossing 20%.

This imbalance has transformed the university into a centrally administered institution in a provincial shell. While central funding is indispensable, the accompanying erosion of functional autonomy has resulted in bureaucratisation, sluggish decision-making and, occasionally, decisions that undermine the university’s democratic traditions.

The now-withdrawn recent notification was widely perceived as another step strengthening central control, provoking deep distrust among students and faculty. The university stands out in India for its historic internal governance system through the Senate and Syndicate — bodies that, in principle, represent participatory democracy, with members elected by teachers, graduates, and stakeholders. Yet over time, this structure has become democratic only in form.

Vested groups, often dominated by individuals with limited academic engagement but significant political ambition, have monopolised these bodies. Their entrenched interests have distorted priorities, compromised academic governance, and weakened institutional leadership. Consequently, the university has experienced a steady decline in academic standards, delayed recruitment processes, and outdated curricula.

A university in stagnation

Despite being located in one of India’s most planned and vibrant cities, Panjab University has not expanded in proportion to its potential. Nearly half of all faculty positions remain vacant. The university has been slow to introduce new-age programmes in artificial intelligence, data science, public policy, and the internet of things — fields that define the contemporary global knowledge economy.

This stagnation has had social and economic consequences. As more students from Punjab migrate abroad in search of employable education and better career prospects, the university’s inability to modernise accelerates the brain drain that continues to deplete the region’s talent and capital.

Suspected shadow of pvt interests

Within academic circles, there is growing concern that Panjab University’s slow decline is not entirely accidental. The rapid proliferation of private universities in the region has fuelled the perception that certain interests may prefer weakened public universities. A diminished Panjab University ultimately strengthens the private sector’s grip on higher education in Punjab — undermining affordability, access, and academic integrity.

Core issue: Identity and excellence

At the heart of the current agitation lies a dual question of identity and performance. Whether Panjab University is officially labelled a “state” or “central” university is secondary. What matters is whether it can regain its autonomy, reform its governance, and deliver education that is globally competitive and locally meaningful.

Even if funded predominantly by the Centre, Panjab University must remain Punjab’s university in spirit — rooted in the region’s linguistic, cultural and intellectual traditions, while aspiring toward international excellence.

The agenda for renewal

The way forward is neither confrontation nor ad hoc political bargaining, but deep institutional reform. Panjab University must become genuinely autonomous — academically and administratively — while complying fully with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. This autonomy must be accompanied by accountability. The suggested Key reforms include:

Transparent and credible elections to the Senate and Syndicate.

Rational restrictions and term limits to prevent capture by vested groups.

Leadership positions occupied by individuals with proven academic and administrative competence.

A renewed governance and funding compact between the Centre and Punjab, recognising Punjab’s historical stewardship while ensuring stable financial support and adherence to national standards.

Full professionalisation of university management, with academic leaders exercising strategic autonomy.

Academically, the university must prioritise:

Filling all vacant faculty positions strictly on merit.

Introducing contemporary, globally relevant programmes aligned with emerging knowledge economies.

Strengthening research partnerships with industry, government, and international institutions.

Promoting digital learning, start-up incubation, and innovation ecosystems.

Ensuring full compliance with UGC regulations to maintain quality and credibility.

A wake-up call, not a rebellion

The students’ agitation is not an act of defiance — it is a wake-up call for meaningful reform. It represents a generational demand for better governance, academic relevance, and dignity in public education. If responded to prudently, this movement could become a turning point not only for Panjab University but for the governance of higher education in India’s federal framework.

The larger mission of the University must be to stem the outflow of talent, offer world-class and employable education at home, and rekindle the intellectual spirit that once defined it. It must not become a battleground for bureaucratic overreach or political rivalry. Instead, it should stand as a beacon of academic excellence, democratic governance, and regional pride.

The university’s autonomy is not a privilege but a prerequisite for its survival and success. Reforming it in the interests of students, faculty, and the wider community — rather than political or bureaucratic interests — is the only way to honour its legacy and secure its future.

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com