Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU slips into 201-250 bracket in THE Asia University rankings

PU slips into 201-250 bracket in THE Asia University rankings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2023 01:43 AM IST

The same comes as the continuation of the downward spiral, with PU, being ranked 114 in the list in 2018, dropping to 136 in 2019

In a discouraging trend, Panjab University (PU) slipped further in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University rankings, which were released on Thursday. The varsity, which was ranked 197 last year, dropped into the 201-250 bracket.

In the 200-250 bracket, the varsity’ exact overall score wasn’t mentioned, but remained between 35.5 to 38.1 — improving from 34.9 in 2022. (HT File)
In the 200-250 bracket, the varsity’ exact overall score wasn’t mentioned, but remained between 35.5 to 38.1 — improving from 34.9 in 2022. (HT File)

The same comes as the continuation of the downward spiral, with PU, being ranked 114 in the list in 2018, dropping to 136 in 2019. Over the next two years, its ranking worsened even more as it was placed 149 in 2020 and 175 in 2021.

In the 200-250 bracket, the varsity’ exact overall score wasn’t mentioned, but remained between 35.5 to 38.1 — improving from 34.9 in 2022. The score improved in citations from 52.6 to 60, industry income rose from 35.4 to 37.5. The score fell down in teaching from 39.2 last year to 36.1 tis year and in research from 18.2 last year to 17.9 this year.

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences did the best in the region and was placed third in India with an overall rank of 77. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, ranked 131 and Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology came in at 145.

In the 201-250 bracket, PU shares the position with institutes like the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology in Patna and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur among others.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig and director of PU’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC), Sanjeev Sharma remained unavailable for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panjab university times higher education
panjab university times higher education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out