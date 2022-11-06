Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University’s UIET, UICET holds degree-awarding ceremonies

Panjab University’s UIET, UICET holds degree-awarding ceremonies

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 03:31 AM IST

UIET organised the ceremony for the students passed out in 2021 at Tagore Theatre, Sector 1, in which around 250 students of ME and BE courses of CSE, IT, Biotech, EEE, ECE and Mechanical

Students in a jubilant mood after the degree-awarding ceremony at Panjab University. (HT Photo)
Students in a jubilant mood after the degree-awarding ceremony at Panjab University. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) held the degree-awarding ceremonies on Saturday.

UIET organised the ceremony for the students passed out in the year 2021 at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18 in which around 250 students of ME and BE courses of CSE, IT, Biotech, EEE, ECE and Mechanical were awarded degrees. Six topper students of UIET were awarded gold medals as well.

Sunny Guglani, head, Air Bus India and South Asia, was the guest of honour. Guglani is an alumni of UIET from batch 2002-2006 of ECE branch.

UIET also held an alumni meet on Saturday where JK Goswamy, director, stressed on the need to reunite with alumni as they are the wealth of the institute.

Meanwhile, UICET hosted the degree award ceremony for PG and UG passed out batches of 2019, 2020 and 2021 at Bhatnagar auditorium of the University which was attended by more than 200 students and their parents. Manmohan Ahuja, president, Projects and Engineering) was the chief guest on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out