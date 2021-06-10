Panjab University semester exams to be held online, proctoring unlikely

Panjab University will conduct the upcoming even semester exams online from June 28. PU’s controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan on Wednesday said, “In view of the pandemic and keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, the varsity has decided to conduct the even semester exams online.”

Earlier this year, the odd semester exams were held online and last year, final-year exams were conducted virtually.

The varsity also announced, “Improvement/additional examinations will be held separately along with golden chance examinations, physically or with online surveillance. Details will be shared in the future.”

Instructions for downloading and attempting question papers and uploading of answer sheets will be released soon and updated on the university website. Around 2.5 lakh students of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses will appear.

It is unlikely that the university will go ahead with online proctoring for the semester exams. Although an announcement on this hasn’t been made yet, sources in the university administration said that it is unlikely that PU will go ahead with online surveillance, due to some limitations. However, a varsity official on condition of anonymity said that the picture will be clear in a few days.

To curb cheating during online exams, PU is considering the use of image proctoring. The varsity has already convened several meetings to discuss the matter and presentations have been made by the vendors who offer the service.