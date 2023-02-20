Panjab University senate removes UIET teacher, Vig gets extension as DUI

Imposing major penalty for unauthorised absence from duty, the Panjab University (PU) senate on Sunday decided to remove a faculty member of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) from service.

The decision to remove Poonam Sood was taken while considering the recommendation of a legal committee. The matter had been earlier discussed during the senate meeting in March 2022, when the governing body considered and accepted the enquiry report submitted by SS Lamba (enquiry officer) against the assistant professor at UIET.

The enquiry report also concluded that charges levelled against Sood for unauthorised absence from duty stands proved.

Subsequently, a show-cause notice was issued to her seeking explanation why a major penalty of ‘removal from service from the University’ — which does not disqualify from future employment — be not imposed on her, as per the provision under rule 3(B) at page 114 of PU calendar volume-III, 2019.

As per the show-cause notice, she proceeded on child care leave from October 10, 2017, to May 20, 2018, and was supposed to join back on May 21 that year, but failed to do so. She was also provided enough opportunities to resume work through advisory letters, e-mails, but she did not join.

Responding to the show-cause notice, she had requested permission to resign from the university service and without the benefits being withheld. However, the senate on Sunday decided to terminate her from the service.

DUI extension, DSW appointment okayed

The senate during its meeting also approved the extension of professor Renu Vig, who is at present the officiating vice-chancellor, as the varsity’ dean university instruction (DUI). Her extension as DUI till October 31, 2023, (the day of her retirement) had already been approved by the syndicate — the senate’s executive arm — during its last meeting.

The governing body also approved the appointment of Jatinder Grover as the varsity’s dean student welfare (DSW). His appointment was also approved by the syndicate in its last meeting.

Other agendas

The senate adopted UGC notification regarding UGC Regulations, 2022, (Academic collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions) to offer twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes.

The body also approved the recommendations of the committee to allow the BDS students who passed their BDS course from other dental colleges one year internship courses at Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences andHospital.

Moreover, Honey Thakur and Jagwant (both senators) were also elected as members of the board of finance for one year term (from February, 2023, to January 31, 2024).

