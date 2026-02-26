Panjab University: Sikhs must safeguard their traditions, language, says Gargaj

“A prominent figure recently said that Hindus and Sikhs share the same blood,” acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, told students at ‘Vimarsh’ fest on Wednesday. While echoing what appeared to be the remarks made earlier this month by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Gargaj underlined the need to preserve a distinct Sikh identity. Gargaj emphasised the importance of self-defence, particularly for women. (HT File)

Addressing students at Vimarsh, Panjab University’s first student council members’ festival for the current session, Gargaj, who was the chief guest for the event, said that while shared heritage and harmony are positive, Sikhs must also safeguard their unique traditions and language. He underscored the importance of promoting Punjabi, calling for wider acceptance and propagation of the language and culture.

Gargaj appreciated the Punjabi alphabets displayed at the festival entrance, and spoke on universal brotherhood. Appreciating the gatka performance presented earlier in the event, Gargaj emphasised the importance of self-defence, particularly for women, and encouraged students to learn the traditional martial art as a means of empowerment and discipline.

Gatka is a Sikh martial art form that traces its roots to the community’s warrior tradition. Performed with wooden sticks and traditional weapons in coordinated, high energy movements, it combines combat techniques with rhythm and agility, and remains an enduring symbol of the Sikh martial legacy.

The Vimarsh festival received last minute approval from the deputy commissioner’s office. According to campus chief security officer Vikram Singh, the no objection certificate (NOC) was issued on the day of the programme with all required safety measures in place, including ambulance and fire services, and controlled entry and exit. Nearly 80 UT police personnel and 30 campus security officials were deployed for the event’s security.