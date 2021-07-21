Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University: Submit admission forms for UG, PG courses by Aug 9, 19
The common entrance test for undergraduate courses at Panjab University will be held on August 14. (HT file)
The common entrance test for undergraduate courses at Panjab University will be held on August 14. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Panjab University: Submit admission forms for UG, PG courses by Aug 9, 19

The website to submit forms for UG courses will be operational from July 20 and for PG courses from July 22; those who have already applied for the entrance tests will also be required to submit the form
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:26 AM IST

Panjab University (PU) will begin the admission process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the 2021-22 academic session in August.

Candidates have to submit online admission forms for UG and PG courses by August 9 and August 19, respectively. Those who have already applied for the entrance tests will also be required to submit the form.

The website to submit forms for UG/certificate courses, https://ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in, will be operational from July 20 (Tuesday). For PG/diploma/advance diploma/ PG diploma courses, the website https://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in, will be operational from July 22.

Candidates who have passed BSc (honours) from PU need not to appear in the entrance test for admission to MSc (honours) in the subject.

Those seeking admission to evening courses are required to submit a certificate from their employer or a certificate by self that he is self-employed.

The handbook of information 2021 (Part-B), carrying details of courses, eligibility criteria, number of seats etc. can be downloaded from http://puchd.ac.in/important-documents.php. Those seeking admission through sports category, will along with the admission form, submit the certificate/documents in the office of campus sports (gymnasium building, Jawaharlal Nehru Complex).

PU-CET (UG) on August 14

PU has scheduled the common entrance test for undergraduate courses on August 14. it was earlier scheduled for June, but was delayed due to pending results of Class-12 exams. The prospectus (including application form) is available online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.