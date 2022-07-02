Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University syndicate polls today
Polling to pick syndicate members from among the senators will be held at the Panjab University Senate Hall. It will start with the medical science faculty at 9 am and followed by law faculty at 10 am. Languages faculty will vote at 11 am, ahead of the arts, science and combined faculties.
The one-year term of the last Panjab University syndicate had ended in December 2020, but the elections could not be held due to repeated delays in the senate polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) will finally hold elections for the syndicate, the executive arm of the varsity’s senate, on Saturday, over 18 months after the end of its last term.

Polling to pick syndicate members from among the senators will be held at the Senate Hall. It will start with the medical science faculty at 9 am and followed by law faculty at 10 am. Languages faculty will vote at 11 am, ahead of the arts, science and combined faculties.

The one-year term of the last syndicate had ended in December 2020, but the elections could not be held due to repeated delays in the senate polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 15-member body includes two members each from the languages, law and medical science faculties, and three members each from the arts, sciences and combined faculties.

According to the PU calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the senate as it deems fit in the matters that include appointment of officers of Class A, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges, recommendations of the board of finance relating to annual budget, supplementary grants, among others.

