Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University teachers meet V-C to discuss central status
chandigarh news

Panjab University teachers meet V-C to discuss central status

Teachers said implementation of the seventh pay scales and enhancement of the retirement age from 60 years to 65 years could be met only if Panjab University was converted into a central university
A group of Panjab University teachers met the V-C and discussed central status for the varsity. (HT Filr)
A group of Panjab University teachers met the V-C and discussed central status for the varsity. (HT Filr)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A group of Panjab University (PU) teachers on Wednesday met vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, urging him to take necessary action for converting PU into a central university.

The teachers’ group demanded the implementation of the seventh pay scales and enhancement of the retirement age of teachers from 60 years to 65 years, both of which, they said could be met only if PU was converted into a central university.

Professor Manu Sharma, who contested the president’s post for Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) in 2021 and a few senators were part of the group. Manu Sharma said the conversion into a central university could put an end to PU’s perennial financial crisis.

Listing some of the possible benefits of the move, senator Priyatosh Sharma said students will get more scholarships, the fees would likely drop, laboratories will get modernised, teachers’ salary=ies would be sent out on time, adding, “The university will get more funds for infrastructure improvement, the retirement age of teachers.”

As per an official communique issued by PU, the V-C had assured teachers that he would consider the representation submitted by the teachers and take necessary action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out