Panjab University teachers meet V-C to discuss central status
A group of Panjab University (PU) teachers on Wednesday met vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, urging him to take necessary action for converting PU into a central university.
The teachers’ group demanded the implementation of the seventh pay scales and enhancement of the retirement age of teachers from 60 years to 65 years, both of which, they said could be met only if PU was converted into a central university.
Professor Manu Sharma, who contested the president’s post for Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) in 2021 and a few senators were part of the group. Manu Sharma said the conversion into a central university could put an end to PU’s perennial financial crisis.
Listing some of the possible benefits of the move, senator Priyatosh Sharma said students will get more scholarships, the fees would likely drop, laboratories will get modernised, teachers’ salary=ies would be sent out on time, adding, “The university will get more funds for infrastructure improvement, the retirement age of teachers.”
As per an official communique issued by PU, the V-C had assured teachers that he would consider the representation submitted by the teachers and take necessary action.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics