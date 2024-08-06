Panjab University to hold all party meet on Wednesday

With canvassing for upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) heating up, The dean students welfare (DSW) will hold an all party meeting in the presence of police officials on Wednesday. Defacement of the varsity by littering stickers and other material will also be discussed even as a committee formed on defacement is yet to submit its final course of action against defaulters. (HT file photo for representation)

Such meetings are held annually before the elections to discuss the things permitted while campaigning. DSW Amit Chauhan said the varsity will urge students parties which are backed by political parties to not get politicians in campus for their speeches and campaigning.

Defacement of the varsity by littering stickers and other material will also be discussed even as a committee formed on defacement is yet to submit its final course of action against defaulters. Student party representatives can also raise their grievances and recent attacks on some students are likely to be discussed.

The police meanwhile carried out another flag march at the varsity on Monday. Checking at the gates has intensified, especially in the evening with outsiders’ vehicles being turned back frequently.