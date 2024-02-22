 Panjab University to introduce smart ID cards for entry into campus - Hindustan Times
Panjab University to introduce smart ID cards for entry into campus

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2024 09:22 AM IST

A database of all staff members and retirees will be created and the security staff would be able to scan the smart ID cards to identify staff and students of Panjab University

Panjab University is set to introduce smart ID cards, with QR codes and radio frequency identification (RFID), to regulate entry into the campus. The system will first be introduced for staff, and then for the students.

Officials say that the Panjab University is targeting to start the process by March 31 for the staff and from the next session for the students. (HT File)
The university will soon finalise a tender for this. A database of all staff members and retirees will be created and the security staff would be able to scan the smart ID cards to identify staff and students of PU. This will help in regulating movement at the university, especially during special events such as student council elections.

With QR codes and RFID data, it would also be difficult to create counterfeit ID cards.

The cards will have the university logo, serial number, name, date of birth, blood group and designation, among other details.

The quotations for tender of making the cards were accepted till February 2 and the final approval is awaited from the vice-chancellor.

Officials say that the university is targeting to start the process by March 31 for the staff and from the next session for the students.

PU registrar YP Verma said, “Once these cards are issued, the entry into the campus will be regulated and outsiders would easily be identified.”

He added that after this process is completed, the varsity Is mulling to install boom barriers at gates, which will open only after the smart card is scanned. He said that it would also keep a check on hostellers, who are not allowed to keep vehicles, and reduce traffic congestion in the campus.

Outsiders will be allowed to enter from gate number 1 and can park their vehicles in the adjoining parking. According to the officials, this will create more parking space in the campus.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that the university is looking to implement this idea soon.

