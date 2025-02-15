Panjab University to name Arts Block 3 after illustrious alumnus, teacher Manmohan Singh

More than a month after the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Panjab University (PU) is poised to honour his legacy in a fitting tribute. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh continued engaging with Panjab University even after his teaching tenure and returned to the campus in 2018 at the age of 85 to deliver the inaugural Prof SB Rangnekar Memorial Oration. (HT File Photo)

In a heartfelt decision, the university has chosen to name Arts Block 3—home to PU’s department of economics—after its most illustrious alumnus and former faculty member.

Following Singh’s demise on December 26, 2024, PU vice-chancellor prof Renu Vig had constituted a committee to look into how the university could pay tribute to him.

The committee subsequently recommended renaming Arts Block 3 after Singh. Apart from the economics department, Arts Block 3 also houses University Business School and department of public administration.

As per the recommendations submitted by the committee, the university can prepare a plaque, detailing the life and contributions of the late prime minister. The university is also planning to contact his daughter Upinder Singh for a colloquium lecture, when the plaque and the new name of the building can be officially unveiled.

Speaking about this, V-C Renu Vig said, “While the exact date hasn’t been decided, we are aiming to get this done within the next month or two. An invite for the lecture will be sent to his daughter and we will work around her schedule.”

Singh had a long association with Panjab University, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in economics in 1952 and master’s degree in 1954, standing first in his class.

Not much long later, he returned to his alma mater as a faculty member, serving as senior lecturer (1957–1959), reader (1959–1963) and professor of economics (1963–1965). For his contributions, he was awarded Honorary Doctor of Literature (DLitt) on March 12, 1983, and Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) on March 11, 2009.

He continued engaging with PU even after his teaching tenure and returned to the campus in 2018 at the age of 85 to deliver the inaugural Prof SB Rangnekar Memorial Oration.

Former PU vice-chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover, who was the V-C then, said Singh always had a soft spot for PU, and had tried to return to the university twice as a professor. He added that the fact that Singh had come to PU in 2018 even when his health was poor showed his enduring bond with his alma mater.

The varsity, however, still has not received Singh’s book collection, which he had said he would donate to PU in 2018. The university is looking into approaching the family again regarding this.

The recommendation to rename Arts Block 3 after Singh was first made by Gurnoor Singh, a student of the University Institute of Legal Studies, through a representation to V-C Renu Vig in December.

Later, former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal had also urged Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the PU chancellor, to rename the university department of economics as “Dr Manmohan Singh School of Economics” on January 7.