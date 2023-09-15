Panjab University to observe car-free day on last Friday of every month

Panjab University (PU) is set to have another go at ridding the campus of cars at least once a month. In case the last Friday of the month falls on a public holiday, the day will be observed on the last Thursday instead. (HT file)

The varsity has picked the last Friday of each month to observe as “car-free day”, starting with September 22, which is celebrated as World Car Free Day globally each year, encouraging motorists to give up their cars for a day.

This was announced by PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig at a cycle rally recently organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS), PU.

A notice in this regard has also been issued by the PU registrar, wherein students, and teaching and non-teaching staff have been requested not to use their cars on the given day and instead opt for the shuttle bus service or e-rickshaws.

In case the last Friday of the month falls on a public holiday, the day will be observed on the last Thursday instead. The move, the authorities hope, will help ease traffic movement on the campus and also bring down pollution.

Detailing the initiative, PU registrar YP Verma said, “The initiative is especially for those who live on the campus. Shuttle bus service will be increased on car-free days. While parking facility will be provided near Gate Number 1, cars won’t be stopped from entering the campus.”

This is not PU’s first attempt to make the campus vehicle free.

In 2018, the then registrar, Colonel GS Chadha (retd), had announced that only vehicles of students and faculty with PU stickers will be allowed on campus during the 2018-2019 session. Chadha had tried to implement the no-vehicle zone policy along similar lines even in the year before, also to little effect.

The road blocks in enforcing the policy, as per PU officials, include day scholars bringing their vehicles to the campus. PU is also used as a shortcut by commuters going towards New Chandigarh. Besides, people visiting adjacent PGIMER also use the campus for parking.

As PU gates are situated on main roads, stopping vehicles even for checking leads to big traffic jams on the connecting roads.

During their recent visit, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team had asked PU to reduce vehicular traffic at the varsity. The vice-chancellor had subsequently constituted a traffic management committee to work towards this.

