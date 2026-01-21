Panjab University warns 46 defaulter colleges failed to appear for verification

Panjab University has issued a list of 46 defaulter colleges that failed to appear for mandatory document verification linked to the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th pay scale, retirement benefits, provident fund deductions and other service-related benefits, even after the final deadline of January 12 lapsed. In a last opportunity for compliance, the university has now rescheduled the verification process. (HT File)

Of the 46 colleges flagged by the university, 11 each from Moga and Ludhiana, nine from Hoshiarpur, and five from Muktsar Sahib. Additionally, four colleges were identified in both Fazilka and Ferozepur, with one college in SBS Nagar and Chandigarh.

In an official communication addressed to the principals or presidents of the governing bodies of non-government affiliated colleges, the university stated that these institutions did not report for verification despite repeated reminders. The January 12 deadline, the letter said, was the final scheduled date for compliance.

In a last opportunity for compliance, the university has now rescheduled the verification process. The defaulter colleges have been asked to submit the required documents between January 22 and January 30, with different dates allotted to different institutions. Officials said no further extensions would be granted beyond this window.

Dean, College Development Council (DCDC), Panjab University, Ravi Inder Singh, said “The list has been issued as a final reminder and warned of strict action if the colleges continue to ignore the directions. We had given ample time to the institutions to complete the verification process.” Terming it as a final reminder for the defaulter colleges, he said, “If they still do not comply with the directions of the university, action will be taken against them.”