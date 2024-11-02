Panthic powers must remain united, says Akal Takht jathedar

Calling for revival of ideology-oriented Sikh politics, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Friday asked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to introspect deeply to reconnect with its roots and for its leaders to adopt the approach of sacrificing self for betterment of the Panth to regain credibility. Calling for revival of ideology-oriented Sikh politics, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Friday asked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to introspect deeply to reconnect with its roots and for its leaders to adopt the approach of sacrificing self for betterment of the Panth to regain credibility. (HT File)

The jathedar was delivering his customary address from darshani deori of Golden Temple on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Diwas (Diwali). He focused on the Sikh politics amid the matter of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal pending with the highest Sikh temporal seat. Badal was held tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017 on complaint of the rebel party leaders.

In presence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, he said, “Sikh politics has been marginalised and its future is uncertain. This dilemma has hurt the uniqueness of the Sikh principles, institutions and traditions, which is cause of worry.”

“Once upon a time, the issues of Punjab’s natural resources and fundamental rights were at the centre of panthic politics. Political interests are being prioritised over Panthic interests. In such a situation, there is dire need of revival of such a Sikh politics which is dedicated to land of Punjab and Guru Granth – Guru Panth,” he said.

Giani Raghbir Singh said, “Panthic power is divided in small factions. These factions need to unite and gather under the platform of Akal Takht Sahib.”

“Selfish approach of Sikh politics which lacks ideology, no longer remains an inspiration for the Sikh youth, due to which the next generation of Punjab is finding its future in darkness,” he added.

Raking up the issue of 1984 Sikh massacre, Giani Raghbir Singh said the community is still awaiting justice of the carnage.

Along with his supporters including radical leader Jarnail Singh Sakhira, 2015 Sarbat Khalsa-designated parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand also turned up on the occasion at the holiest Sikh shrine. He too delivered his message remembering the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh violence. He asked Sikh groups to bury rifts for unity.

Nihang organisations too gathered at Akal Takht in large numbers as per tradition to celebrate the Bandi Chhor Diwas. Their heads were felicitated there.