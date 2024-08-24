Paragliding World Cup to take off from Bir Billing on November 2

Himachal is set to host the Paragliding World Cup 2024 (PWCIndia’24), its second, and debut the Himachal Paragliding Fest (HPF’24) across Kangra district from November 2 to 9. The Himachal Paragliding Fest will also host its inaugural edition between November 2 to 9. (File)

The original curator of the Himachal Paragliding Fest, “Being Creative”, is spearheading the state initiative along with its organiser, Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), in collaboration with Government of Himachal and Himachal Tourism.

The opening edition Paragliding World Cup, which was also India’s first, was held at Bir-Billing in 2015. It was also the first world cup to be held in India. Last year, a Paragliding Pre-World Cup was held at Bir Billing, the world’s second highest paragliding site and is ranked among the top paragliding sites of the world.

Baijnath MLA and chief parliamentary secretary, Kishori Lal, on Friday announced 5 Adventure Sports Championships that will take place as part of the festival - Motocross, River Rafting, Marathon, Cyclathon and 4x4 TSD Rally.

This will take place in parallel to the Paragliding World Cup India 2024, where 130 pilots from more than 50 countries will compete in one of the sport’s most challenging and exhilarating environments for cross-country at the picturesque location of Bir Billing, renowned for its excellent thermals and stunning views.

Billing Paragliding Association president Anurag Sharma said, “We are excited to welcome the world to Bir Billing for the Paragliding World Cup 2024. This event not only highlights the extraordinary talent of the best Paraglider Pilots but also showcases the stunning beauty and adventure opportunities of our region.”

“The venture is being envisioned on a global scale to attract and incentivize the young and upcoming adventure sports enthusiasts, professional pilots, and drive paragliding tourism into Bir Billing with the comprehensive support extended by PWCA, Being Creative and Government of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Vikram Anand Singh, founder of Being Creative and producer of Himachal Paragliding Fest, said, “Himachal Paragliding Fest is a never-seen-before lineup of India’s adventure sports championships set against Himachal Pradesh’s soul-stirring cultural arts, wellness, literature, and entertainment peaks. The festival will host over 100 key appearances – celebrities, business leaders, sports personalities, literary figures, influencers, music artists, comedians and international key opinion leaders. This international event promises an exhilarating experience for both participants and spectators - and is already gearing up to attract adventure sports enthusiasts and fans from around the world at the state festival.”