Parents grapple with bookstore chaos as new academic session begins in Chandigarh

As the new academic session has started in some of the city’s private schools, long lines greeted those who went to purchase books at some of the major bookstores of the city in Sectors 19 and 22 on Tuesday. Parents queued up outside a bookshop in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In Sector 19, parents alleged they had to wait over an hour to get books from a particular bookstore.

Even though the UT education department has taken measures to control this, the problem persisted like in previous years. Interestingly, long lines were seen outside just one bookstore while the adjoining shops didn’t have as much rush. Parents alleged that this was because books from particular schools were being sold at one shop only, while the others didn’t have them, which led to chaos.

A mother of two who had been standing for an hour said her younger son has gained admission in The Tribune School in Sector 29 while her elder son is in Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School in Sector 27.

Books for both schools are only available in Sector 19, she alleged, and added that she was getting late in delivering an insulin shot to her younger son who is diabetic, because of the wait.

A parent whose son is studying in Manav Mangal School in Chandigarh said there were no instructions as such from the school regarding where to buy the books, but it’s understood by the parents that the complete book set is available here only.

Another parent explained that they prefer coming to Sector 19 despite the long waiting period as the books are available as a whole set, and they can get all the books from one store.

Parents had come from as far as Zirakpur to Sector 19 just to buy books and said bookshops in Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar should also stock these books as it will decrease the rush here.

One of the owners of a popular bookstore here said the shop owners have been adapting to help the parents, as they now do not shut their shops till late at night and open early in the morning.

Extra staff has also been hired while staff at the shops were seen directing parents to stand in a straight line and only let one parent entre the shop at a time to manage the rush.

However, as per UT education department officials, no formal complaints have been received as of now. The department had issued directions to all schools to ensure that they recommend books available at, at least, four bookstores in the city and to stagger their book lists so that books needed later in the session can be bought later. But these measures have failed to keep lines from forming like the previous years.

In previous years multiple complaints against bookstores and schools were received but in most cases, no action was taken against them.

Raids by the excise and taxation department and UT vigilance department were also conducted at such bookstores in the past.