{Paris Games} Back-to-back bronze medals In hockey glory, Punjab has a special reason to cheer

As many as eight of 16 players in the medal-winning squad hail from the state which is known as a nursery for Indian hockey Hockey player Manpreet Singh’s family celebrates India’s hockey win in the Paris Olympics. (HT Photo)

Punjab had a special reason to rejoice in the back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in hockey. The state, which is considered a nursery of the game, has a maximum of eight players in the 16-member squad and on Thursday, the team inspired by skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s brace, clinched a historic bronze medal defeating Spain 2-1 in a keenly contested match.

Additionally, Punjab had two players from the state in the reserved list, taking the state’s tally to 10.

This will be the first time since 1972 Munich that India has won back-to-back medals in hockey at the Olympics. India had won bronze in the 1968 and 1972 Games. Over all this is India’s 13th Olympic medal in hockey.

Jalandhar’s Mithapur village, known as hockey nursery, broke into celebrations praising the success of its two players— former captain Manpreet Singh and ace forward Mandeep Singh. Jalandhar has two more players in the squad— ace midfielder Hardik Singh Rai, vice-captain of the team, who belongs to Khusropur village, while another forward player debutant Sukhjeet Singh, who is a product of Surjit Hockey Academy and hails from Jalandhar.

Other players from the state include captain Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Timmowal village in Amritsar district, Gurjant Singh of Khalaira village in Amritsar, Shamsher Singh of Attari in Amritsar and debutant Jarmanpreet Singh Bal is also village Raazdaan in Amritsar district. Two players, Jugraj Singh (Attari) and Krishan Bahadur Pathak (Jalandhar), were on the reserved list. Sanjay, who hails from Dabra village in Hisar and Gurjant, were part of the Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA) before graduating to the national level.

Special ‘dholis’ were called as families of the players along with the villagers celebrated the medal. At Harmanpreet’s village, who was the top scorer with 10 goals, his family members and villagers distributed ladoos.

“We dedicate this victory to our legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was playing his last match,” Manpreet said, who was playing his fourth Olympics. Ravinder Singh, Mandeep’s father, said it was a great moment for the family and the village.

“We are proud of the whole team. They played like professionals throughout the tournament,” he said.

Manjit Kaur, Manpreet’s mother, said this team has restored the glory of the game. “I kept praying throughout the match, and finally, our prayers have been answered,” she said.

Former India captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh said: “The team did a great job. The way Spain pressed in the dying minutes of the game, it looked as if they would equalise.” Pargat, who honed his skills at the renowned Mithapur Hockey Academy near Jalandhar, praised captain Harmanpreet’s efforts. “He was brilliant against Spain and also in previous games. He led the team well.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a post on X also hailed the win. “...Congratulations to all hockey team... It is even more proud for us that there were 10 Punjabi players including captain Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh... Every player of the team played with passion. Chak De India,” Mann said adding: “As per our sports policy we will give ₹1 crore each to bronze medal-winning players of Punjab”.

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also extended wishes to the team.

Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra said, “For two days the whole nation was in agony due to the Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification. And all eyes were on the Indian hockey team. Captain Harmanpreet was exceptional in the game. This bronze will further help the sport grow and gain more popularity.”