Parivar Pehchan Patra data fully secure: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reiterated that maintaining security of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data is the topmost priority of the state government.
Chairing a meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA), Khattar said increasing the domain of verification of the PPP also tops the priority of the government. He said through PPP, government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary eligible for any welfare service and scheme of the government.
He said 443 services and schemes of 43 departments have been linked to the PPP while discussions are underway to link 120 more services with it.
Khattar said over 67 lakh families are registered with PPP till date and options to ease the process of verification, correction module, grievance redressal etc have been created so that the applicant do not face any inconvenience. Now, citizens can avail government services without submitting documents or visiting any office for services such as caste certificate, PDS services, Aayushmaan Bharat and old-age samman allowance which are active on the portal.
Khattar said day-long seminars and doubt sessions related to schemes and services should be conducted at district levels to educate people about the government’s welfare policies.
The chief minister was informed that steps have been taken by the HPPA to avoid data tampering and that the data will be regularly monitored and backups will be created to safeguard it.
-
Rise in Covid cases in Haryana: Vij directs ACS, health to visit Gurugram
Amid sudden spike in Covid cases in the Haryana's NCR districts, home and health minister Anil Vij said he has directed additional chief secretary (health) Rajiv Arora to visit Gurugram and find out the reason behind the rise in infections. As per the daily health bulletin, the active cases load of the state stood at 621, of these, 594 are from both the districts neighbouring Delhi and there are nine active cases in Sonepat.
-
Haryana blames Adani Power, Gujarat plant for adding to power woes
The Adani Power Ltd and Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd have not been supplying power to Haryana for the last six months, thus contributing to the ongoing power shortage amid rising temperatures, show documents submitted by the state government to the power regulator. The APL and the CGPL have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
-
Upgraded AC local trains to be introduced by 2023
MUMBAI The new Air-Conditioned local trains with upgraded seating arrangements and increased space for passengers are expected to be introduced on the suburban railway tracks in 2023. The trains will have metro-like interiors with longitude seatings but with additional space for passengers to travel inside the train. The trains will also have separate luggage compartments. The specifications of the trains will also include an increased air suspension system. The system will provide a smoother journey.
-
Agra Mayor talks tough on cleanliness
Agra Mayor of Agra Naveen Jain on Wednesday warned officials of action in case of laxity in ensuring cleanliness in the city. Presiding over a meeting with municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde at Agra Nagar Nigam on Wednesday evening, Jain made it clear that he wanted door to door garbage collection in all wards of Agra Nagar Nigam by June 15. He stressed on setting deadlines for the tasks assigned.
-
UP police save ₹2.54 cr of public in 853 cybercrime incidents
Lucknow The UP police succeeded in cancelling bank transactions of nearly ₹2.54 crore in 853 cases of cybercrime in the first three months of 2022, said a press release shared by the UP police on Wednesday. It further stated that the three police zones that performed well in curbing cybercrime menace by cancelling the fraudulent bank transaction were Meerut zone, Prayagraj zone and Gorakhpur zone.
