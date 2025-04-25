Parking crisis: High court issues notice to Mohali admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued notice to the district administration over the parking crisis in Mohali. Punjab and Haryana high court has sought administration’s response by July 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel has sought administration’s response by July 10 on the plea filed by Mohali resident and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi. In his plea, Singh said residents of Mohali were facing difficulties daily due to a severe shortage of parking area.

The plea also highlighted that hospitals, malls, labs and educational institutions lacked proper parking facilities. It said current parking policies date back to 2007–2009, a time when the number of vehicles was significantly low and had not been revised since to meet to the current and future needs.