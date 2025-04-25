Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parking crisis: High court issues notice to Mohali admn

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2025 10:06 AM IST

The plea in high court said residents of Mohali were facing difficulties daily due to a severe shortage of parking area; hospitals, malls, labs and educational institutions lacked proper parking facilities

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued notice to the district administration over the parking crisis in Mohali.

Punjab and Haryana high court has sought administration’s response by July 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab and Haryana high court has sought administration’s response by July 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel has sought administration’s response by July 10 on the plea filed by Mohali resident and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi. In his plea, Singh said residents of Mohali were facing difficulties daily due to a severe shortage of parking area.

The plea also highlighted that hospitals, malls, labs and educational institutions lacked proper parking facilities. It said current parking policies date back to 2007–2009, a time when the number of vehicles was significantly low and had not been revised since to meet to the current and future needs.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Parking crisis: High court issues notice to Mohali admn
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On