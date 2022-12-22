Parking fees in Sector 35: Agenda to not be brought up at Chandigarh MC House meeting

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur has returned the agenda of imposing parking fees outside houses in Sector 35 sent by the municipal commissioner and decided to not bring it up at the municipal corporation (MC) general House meeting on Thursday.

As per an official statement, Kaur took the decision after discussing the agenda with Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood.

Sood said BJP is against this agenda and not in favour of imposing parking fees under any circumstances. “The corporation should first provide community parking facilities near houses and then think about imposing fee,” said Sood.