Passenger footfall at Kangra airport touches new height

Himachal’s Kangra airport witnessed its highest ever passenger footfall in 2024, crossing 2 lakh mark by registering 2,08,275 passenger movement. The state government is also in the process of expanding the Gaggal airport. (HT File)

According to data shared by airport authority, the airport recorded a movement of 1,93,114 passengers in 2023, recorded 1,76,015 passengers in 2022. Whereas, in 2021 the airport saw 1,36,353 passenger movements.

As per the airport authorities, 1 lakh footfall was recorded for the first time was in 2016, when a total number of passenger movement was 1,06,141. The passenger movement at the airport has consistently increased with only in 2020 when the passenger movements were recorded below 1 lakh (93,535).

Kangra airport which is also known as Gaggal Airport is located in Gaggal village of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh being located in the lap of Himalaya, the Dhauladhar range toward eastern side of the runway which remains covered under snow round the year and gives a spectacular views for the fliers to the airport.

The increase in passenger movement can be attributed to sought after leisure and pilgrimage destinations it serves. These include the Jwalamukhi Temple, Chintpurni, Chamunda Devi, Brajeshwari Devi, Kangra Fort, Cricket stadium in Dharamshala, Bir-Billing and the residence of the 14th Dalai Lama in McLeodganj.

The airport will start second shift operations also from March 30, 2025 (flights from sunrise to sunset). Currently, the airport operates flights in a single shift until 2 pm. The airport authorities are also mulling over connecting more destinations. Kangra airport director Dhirendra Singh said, “We are trying to connect three more destinations – Noida, Jaipur and Dehradun – than present Delhi, Shimla and Chandigarh in the summer schedule of 2025. It is under discussion with the airlines.”

Airport expansion process underway

The state government is also in the process of expanding the Gaggal airport. The expansion project, which is underway, aims to increase the runway length of Kangra airport from the current 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres. This extension is crucial for accommodating larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320, which would enhance connectivity between the valley and other parts of the country.

The ability to accommodate bigger aircraft is expected to reduce travel costs on this route. Only six flights per day operate from the Kangra airport presently and due to the shorter runway, only 72-seater aircraft can land on the airstrip.

The foundation of Kangra airport was laid down by the then CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh in 1986. First schedule operation at this airport started by Vayudoot with Dornier-228 in the year 1990 subsequently other airlines like Jagson, Deccan and Kingfisher also operated from the Airport.