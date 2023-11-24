Passengers relieved as train services resume at Ludhiana railway station

Passengers stranded at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Friday breathed a sigh of relief as the train services resumed after farmers ended their blockade and finally vacated the tracks. Passengers stranded at Ludhiana railway station after trains were cancelled due to farmers’ protest. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier in the day, the Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railway reported that a total of 142 trains were affected in the region due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Currently, a total of 17 trains, including nine mail/express trains and eight passenger trains, that run from Ludhiana railway station or pass through it have been successfully restored.

The farmers’ blockade on railway tracks between the Amritsar-Sahnewal section resulted in the cancellation of 51 trains, leaving commuters hassled. With both the highways and railway tracks blocked, passengers were left with no choice but to seek alternate routes for their journeys.

However, the situation improved significantly as the farmers withdrew from the railway tracks, granting some respite to the stranded passengers.

While it was not possible to reinstate all the affected trains simultaneously, the Divisional Railway Manager’s office confirmed that several trains have already been put back into operation. The restoration process is estimated to take another day or two before returning to regular operations, the railway officials said.

Passengers have been advised to remain updated on the status of their trains and plan their journeys accordingly.

Despite the clearing of the railway tracks, farmers continue their protest on the nearby highway.