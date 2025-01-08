Passing out parade of probationary Dy SPs: Dismantle network of terror eco-system for terror-free J&K: LG

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday exhorted young police officers to discharge their duties with honesty and dismantle the network of terror eco-system while reminding them the government’s resolve of “terror-free J&K”. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha presenting an award during the passing-out of probationer DSPs at the Udhampur police academy on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing 61passing out police officers from Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, at Udhampur, Sinha said, “From today, the nation is entrusting you with the important responsibility of maintaining internal security, combating terrorism, ensuring rule of law, and a safe and secure environment for the people. I wish you victory in every mission.”

“Of late, some sympathisers of separatism have become active. The one who fired the bullet and the one who handed him the gun, both are terrorists and the punishment for both is the same,” he said.

Sinha said the J&K Police, working under extremely challenging circumstances, was playing a significant role in the country’s internal security, ensuring the integrity of the nation and safety of the citizens of union territory.

He also paid tributes to the brave-hearts of J&K Police and the jawans of other security forces who have laid down their lives for the nation.

“Terror-free and fear-free Jammu and Kashmir is our resolve. At operational level, we have improved coordination between police and other security agencies and adopted ‘whole of government approach’ to dismantle the entire terrorists and separatists’ eco-system,” the LG said.

Speaking on the new emerging security challenges, Sinha entrusted upon J&K Police to use the innovative tools to enhance its capabilities in countering disinformation and dealing with cross-border cyber threats.

“Modern technology like Artificial Intelligence tools have changed the security landscape. Challenges of disinformation and deep fakes, remain major concerns”, he said.

He called for better use of technological tools to maintain law and order and remain constantly vigilant for effective monitoring and respond to challenges in real time. “We need to shift our tactics from reactive nature of policing to proactive nature of policing,” he said.

“Narco-terrorism, social media weaponization, disinformation campaigns have also emerged as big threats to internal security and harmony in the society. I call upon young police officers to work with new ideas, new tools, and lead the fight against narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, cyber-crime and counter radicalisation,” LG said.

He emphasised that one more column of prosecution be added to the achievements and it should be ensured that the investigation of every crime is taken to its logical conclusion.

“Investigation and successful prosecution are important weaponry of effective policing. The responsibility of J&K Police is not limited to just neutralising the terrorists but also eliminating the divisive elements and those aiding and abetting terrorism and separatism,” he said.