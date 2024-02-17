 Pathankot woman arrested in graft case - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pathankot woman arrested in graft case

Pathankot woman arrested in graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Complainant, Baljit Kaur of Sibal Sakol village, alleged that the accused took ₹20,000 and was further demanding ₹20-25 thousand on behalf of sub-inspector Ajwinder Singh, SHO, Narot Jaimal Singh police station, in lieu of settling her matrimonial dispute.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a resident of Bholapur village in Pathankot for allegedly accepting a bribe of 20,000 to settle a matrimonial dispute.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a resident of Bholapur village in Pathankot for allegedly accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 to settle a matrimonial dispute. (HT File)
A VB spokesperson said the accused, identified as Manmeet Kaur, was arrested after receiving a complaint on the chief minister anti-corruption action line.

The spokesperson said the VB range Amritsar conducted an inquiry regarding this complaint and confirmed the allegations. An FIR under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway and role of police personnel would also be looked into, the spokesperson said.

