Pathankot woman arrested in graft case

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a resident of Bholapur village in Pathankot for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 to settle a matrimonial dispute. The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a resident of Bholapur village in Pathankot for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 20,000 to settle a matrimonial dispute. (HT File)

A VB spokesperson said the accused, identified as Manmeet Kaur, was arrested after receiving a complaint on the chief minister anti-corruption action line.

Complainant, Baljit Kaur of Sibal Sakol village, alleged that the accused took ₹20,000 and was further demanding ₹20-25 thousand on behalf of sub-inspector Ajwinder Singh, SHO, Narot Jaimal Singh police station, in lieu of settling her matrimonial dispute.

The spokesperson said the VB range Amritsar conducted an inquiry regarding this complaint and confirmed the allegations. An FIR under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway and role of police personnel would also be looked into, the spokesperson said.