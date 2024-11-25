Patiala: 42 lakh embezzlement uncovered at Government Medical College Hospital, inquiry launched

Authorities at the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala have initiated an investigation after an internal audit revealed ₹42 lakh embezzlement in the hospital’s Bhupindra Clinical Lab. The misappropriation came to light during an internal audit for the financial year 2023-24 conducted last week, ordered by the medical superintendent. Authorities at the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala have initiated an investigation after an internal audit revealed ₹ 42 lakh embezzlement in the hospital’s Bhupindra Clinical Lab. (Representational image)

The audit has revealed financial discrepancies at the lab, which is overseen by the department of Pathology. The staff at the lab’s cash counter were allegedly issuing incomplete or no receipts for tests, with some payments apparently never being deposited into the hospital’s account. In certain cases, only partial receipts were given for tests, while others were handed out without any documentation, allowing staff members to pocket the funds.

The scale of the embezzlement is staggering, with estimates suggesting that up to ₹1 lakh was being misappropriated daily.

A senior faculty member on condition of anonymity said that such a large-scale operation could not have occurred without the involvement of senior officials in the department.

The discovery has led to criticism from hospital faculty, who argue that the matter should have been referred to the Punjab vigilance department rather than being handled through an internal inquiry.

In response to the findings, the hospital authority has replaced manual cash counters with computerised ones and appointed supervisors to oversee cash transactions to prevent future irregularities. These changes have resulted in a significant increase in the daily receipts at the lab, now averaging ₹1.35 lakh, compared to the previous ₹30,000.

Rajan Singla, director-principal of the facility, confirmed the audit’s findings and assured that a detailed inquiry is underway. “Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly and recommend disciplinary action.