Patiala: CM, Kejriwal unveil ₹75cr renovation projects for Kali Mata temple

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated a series of projects worth ₹75 crore to renovate and modernise the Kali Mata temple here. The initiatives are aimed at preserving the temple’s heritage while improving facilities for devotees. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with other party leaders at the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal said that the temple is one of the most revered and historic temples in northern India. “Nearly 10,000 devotees visit the temple daily, with numbers rising to around 40,000 every Saturday and peaking at nearly one lakh during the navratri festival” he said.

Kejriwal outlined key initiatives, including ensuring clean water supply to the temple pond from the Bhakra Canal at a cost of ₹1.15 crore. The temple’s existing sewage system and rainwater drainage network are being upgraded and replaced at a cost of ₹49.06 lakh. Additionally, an Aam Aadmi Clinic is being set up within the temple complex at a cost of ₹25 lakh to provide medical assistance to devotees and local residents.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the temple’s spiritual and aesthetic appeal will be enhanced through a light and sound show near the pond. This project is estimated to cost ₹6.78 crore, with tenders already issued. A lift is being installed at the new building at a cost of ₹15.11 lakh.

Other improvements include construction of a new passageway, renovation of the temple building, corridor, boundary wall, entry gate and a pond, all designed to improve convenience for devotees. “All entrances will be redesigned with traditional architecture,” Mann said, adding that a hall has been constructed within the temple premises for the accommodation of visiting pilgrims and parking space has been created for 300 vehicles.

The chief minister further said that to manage large crowds during weekends and festivals, a systematic queue management system with barricaded lanes and signboards will be introduced. A token system for prasad distribution, similar to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, will also be implemented.

“A comprehensive master plan is being prepared in consultation with urban planning and heritage experts, covering future construction, heritage conservation, pilgrimage facilities, sanitation, parking, and traffic management,” Mann added.