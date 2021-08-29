Patiala first district in state to implement policy for street vendors

Patiala

Patiala has become the first district in the state to implement the street vending policy.

The municipal corporation has initiated the process for the execution of street vendors’ plan on four main roads by rehabilitating 397 hawkers.

The civic body is under a legal obligation to accommodate street vendors under the provisions of the Street Vendors’ Act.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said the corporation has already identified 28 spots where the street vendors should be rehabilitated.

“As many as 4,025 street vendors were identified by the private consultants hired by the corporation for systematic implementation of the policy,” the mayor said.

Joint commissioner Abhishek Gupta said the street vendors will be provided with all facilities, such as toilets, water supply and streetlights at the vending zones.

The street vending plan envisages a geographic information system (GIS) mapping and biometric identity of street vendors so as to formulate a fee and licence structure for regulating street vending, besides finalising the terms and conditions for hawking and corrective action against defaulters.

The MC will provide place to the vendors to carry out their businesses and it will be ensured that they are shifted to the allotted place.

A smart chip card, containing the biometric data, government-approved licences, and certificates containing all details, has to be issued to the vendors.