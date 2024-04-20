Patiala health dept raids store, seizes expired food items

The health department raided a departmental store on Saturday and seized 27 expired food items. The raid was conducted after a child reportedly fell ill after eating an expired chocolate bought from the store. District health officer Dr Vijay said that they found several packed food items kept on display despite being expired at Narain Singh and Sons Departmental store. (HT File Photo)

Patiala food safety officer Jaswinder Singh said they had collected samples of seven food items from the store and they would be sending the samples to the state lab for quality check.

Sources in the health department said that many of the food items which were available at the departmental store had exceeded its expiry date a year before.

Patiala resident Vicky Gehlot, a relative of the victim child, said, “I bought several food items from this store last Sunday and gave it as gift to children on Monday. The daughters of one of my relatives ate the chocolates on Wednesday. Within a few hours of eating the chocolates, both the girls – aged 1.5 years and 22 years – fell ill.”

He said that the elder one recovered, but the younger one had to be admitted to hospital after she started vomiting. “When we checked the wrappers, we found that the chocolates had already expired,” said Vicky. The child has been discharged from the private hospital after treatment.