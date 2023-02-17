Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala police bust inter-state robbery gang, 3 held

Patiala police bust inter-state robbery gang, 3 held

Published on Feb 17, 2023 10:36 PM IST

The Patiala police arrested three men, accused of a car snatching incident on Wednesday. The accused had allegedly snatched a Scorpio car from a car dealer in Patran, Patiala, on Tuesday.

The police, in a release, said that the accused were "a part of an inter-state robbery gang."
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The Patiala police arrested three men, accused of a car snatching incident on Wednesday. The accused had allegedly snatched a Scorpio car from a car dealer in Patran, Patiala, on Tuesday. The police have recovered a car and a toy gun used by the accused in the crime. The police, in a release, said that the accused were “a part of an inter-state robbery gang.”

Varun Sharma, the senior superintendent of the police (SSP), Patiala, in a press conference, said, “The accused Baljit Singh and Gurdeep Singh, are residents of village Bhaini Kalan in Malerkotla, while another accused, Buta Singh is a resident of village Toor Banjara in Sangrur. The trio had snatched the car on the pretext of getting a test drive from the car dealer. We have recovered the car and the toy gun,” Sharma said adding, “The investigations are on to ascertain their involvement in other such incidents.”

