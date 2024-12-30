Patiala: Sikh activist escapes unhurt after assailants open fire at car

Sikh activist Bakshish Singh escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Punjab’s Patiala district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 1.30am on the Patiala South Bypass Road near Urban Estate, they added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 1.30am on the Patiala South Bypass Road near Urban Estate, they added.

Patiala’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the incident was being investigated and an FIR was lodged at the Urban State police station.

According to police sources, Bakshish Singh, who has been raising various issues, including those of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners), was returning from the Gurdwara Karhali Sahib, near Samana, to his residence in SST Nagar when unidentified assailants fired at his car.

According to the sources, two or three rounds were fired at the activist’s car, but he managed to escape unhurt.

“Bandi Singhs” are those who political parties like Shiromani Akali Dal claim are languishing in jails even after the completion of their sentences.