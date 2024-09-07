Patiala youth stabbed to death, police yet to arrest attackers

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by five assailants on Patiala-Ablowal road here on Friday evening. The attackers first thrashed Karan and then repeatedly stabbed him. (HT Photo)

According to police, Karan was attacked around 6:30pm while returning home with his friend on a bike. “The assailants surrounded Karan, who was riding pillion, and pulled him down on the road. They first thrashed Karan and then repeatedly stabbed him. His friend managed to escape unharmed,” said a police source.

The incident was captured on a CCTV installed in the area.

Karan was rushed to Rajindra Hospital with multiple wounds on his body where he was declared brought dead because of blood loss, the police said.

The police suspect that an old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vaibhav Chowdhary, said: “An FIR has been registered against Ansh, Amanmeet, Yuvraj and two other unidentified persons. We have identified all the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and they will be arrested soon. We are investigating the matter,” he said on Saturday.

The deceased’s mother has demanded a thorough investigation into the murder, including the role of his friend who managed to escape.

“Someone called me and informed me that my son had been stabbed. I thought it was a joke, but when I arrived at the hospital, my son was no more. I want justice for my son,” said Karan’s mother.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has sent shock waves across the city, raising concerns about the rising crimes in Patiala.

Also, residents have raised concern about the inaction of the bystanders who witnessed the brutal attack and stood mute.