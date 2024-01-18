Patients, job aspirants find home in Mohali night shelter

The night shelter in Phase-6, Mohali, has been home to the family of 26-year-old Anmol Singh, of Jalandhar, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year and has been staying here since August 2023. The shelter, which has a capacity of 44 beds, is not getting much occupancy but it has become a permanent home to a few serious patients who can’t afford expensive stays. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Singh, who completed his bachelor of business administration (BBA) degree from Guru Nanak Dev University, Jalandhar campus, is also undergoing treatment for his damaged kidneys at Mohali Civil Hospital.

“It’s been around five months that I, along with my aged parents, have been residing at the night shelter. My father retired as a cashier from a bank in Jalandhar and my mother was a principal in a private school there. Earlier, I also worked for a food delivery app but had to leave the job due to my ill health. We are surviving on my father’s pension. Finally, my tumour was removed by the doctors of a private hospital in Sector 62 on January 13 but I am still undergoing treatment for kidneys which got damaged due to heavy cancer medication,” Anmol said.

His father Harjinder Singh, 75, along with his mother Harvinder Kaur, who is taking care of Anmol at the night shelter expressed inefficiency in spending much on the stay citing that all their savings are being utilised in the treatment. “We are grateful to the authorities that they gave us a room to stay here with our son or else it would have been very difficult to get his treatment done away from our home. Anmol, who is our only child, was born to us many years after our marriage,” Harjinder Singh said.

The night shelter has become home to more such patients who are undergoing treatment at Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

While 226 people used the night shelter facility last year, around 20 persons took shelter in chilling weather at the night shelter this month.

The shelter, which has a capacity of 44 beds, is not getting much occupancy but it has become a permanent home to a few serious patients who can’t afford expensive stays while getting the treatment done and for the homeless people.

Jaswant Singh, 80, of Dera Bassi, who left his house after a brawl with his family is staying at the night shelter for over a month now. “My son kicked me out of the home and since then I have been staying here as I had no place to go amid the cold.”

A few female students looking for jobs are also residing there for over two months.

Meanwhile, employees deployed by the municipal corporation (MC) who ensure cleanliness and provide blankets, heaters and bedding to these people also face difficulty in nursing old age patients.

“Our job is not to provide food or to nurse the people here but since we have bedridden old age people, we do clean their waste from their beddings which is a very difficult task for us. Since there is no provision of food here, we also cook or arrange food for the old occupants residing here for a long time,” said Shyam Kumar, a caretaker at the night shelter.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said regular checks are being done by the concerned officers to ensure the comfort of the needy people.

“We have separate areas to accommodate females, males and families besides a kitchen area. Moreover, we also provide heaters, blankets and bedding to the occupants who go there for shelter. Regular checking is being done at the night shelter to ensure people’s comfort,” the commissioner added.