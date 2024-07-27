Patients left in lurch, woman gives birth on hospital floor in Panipat

On the second day of the ongoing strike by the doctors, a local woman reportedly gave birth to a baby on the floor of the civil hospital in Panipat on Friday. Patients wait for their turn at Rohtak Civil Hospital on Friday. On the second day of the ongoing strike by the doctors, a local woman reportedly gave birth to a baby on the floor of the civil hospital in Panipat on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

A probe has been ordered into the matter, officials said. The pregnant woman identified as Kanchan, a native of Bihar, was referred to other hospital by the health staff due to the absence of doctors, but after she gave birth, she was admitted to the hospital with her newborn, sources said.

However, Panipat civil surgeon Dr Jayant Ahuja denied the development while speaking to HT and said that it was a case of precipitous labour, when two of the health staff members were with her.

“The woman was being escorted for some work and staff had gone to bring some equipment when she delivered the baby. It was precipitous labour (when a baby is born within three hours of regular contractions starting) and she was not referred to any other hospital. To verify the facts, I’ve ordered the principal medical officer (PMO) to initiate a probe. Alternative manpower has also been deputed to avoid inconvenience to the patients,” he added.

ADC Pankaj Yadav said that he has sought a report from Dr Ahuja on the incident and he can only comment after receiving it.

This comes at a time when government doctors in Haryana went on an indefinite strike from Thursday to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands.

Doctors have called the strike under the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) suspending out-patient department (OPD) services, emergency, post-mortem, gynaecologist and other essential services.

With no resolution between the association and government in sight, the health services are crippled at government-run health centres across the state.

Resident docs deputed on duty in Karnal

Meanwhile in Karnal, the health department deputed additional doctors to attend to the patients at civil hospital, mostly from neighbouring Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH).

Doctors said due to the strike and rain early in the morning, there was less rush of patients at the hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar said nine specialist resident doctors from KCGMCH, seven consultants, six from NHM and four others were deputed to attend to the patients.

In the morning, Dr Kumar attended to the ENT patients at OPD before the resident doctors arrived.

However, several patients had to leave without meeting doctors. A similar situation was reported from Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and various other districts of the region.