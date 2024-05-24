Patients still pained by locked toilets, unsanitary conditions at Ludhiana civil hospital

The toilets at Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), civil hospital complex remained closed for over a month, even after the deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney visited the facility and asked to make it functional within a week. The locked toilets due to blockage of sewerage pipes at Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

MCH senior medical officer Dr Deepika confirmed that the toilets were yet to be opened. She said that the Punjab Health System Corporation sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sukhwant Singh was asked to look into the matter but the contractor was delaying the work.

DC Sakshi Sawhney had visited the hospital on April 12 and pulled up the officials over lack of hygiene and the locked toilets. The DC had asked the SDO to ensure that the sewer piper was fixed which blocks the toilets. The stagnant water rear the hospital should also be cleared within a week, the DC had said.

SDO Sukhwant Singh didn’t respond to repeated calls when approached for a comment on this matter.

According to the information, the attendants of the patients have to wait in the open area with stagnant water, open dustbins, garbage and flies.