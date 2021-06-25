Patti shootout: One more accused held

Police on Thursday arrested one more accused in connection with Patti shootout in which an Akali worker and his aide were killed.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sumesh Singh, alias Billa, of ward number 12 in Patti. Police said Billa is an accomplice of one of the key accused, Malkiat Singh, alias Laddu, who was appointed as the Patti Truck Union president by Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill.

Aman Fauji, who was close friend of former SAD minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s right hand man Gurmukh Singh Ghulla, and his accomplice Pooran, were shot dead by two car-borne men when they were returning after paying obeisance at a tomb in Patti on May 27.

Earlier, police had arrested Laddu and three others were arrested for the killings. Police said Laddu hatched the conspiracy with one Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, a notorious gangster presently living in Canada. The police have already got issued a red-corner notice against Landa from the Interpol.

SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said Billa had conducted a recce before the murder. He had been absconding and was arrested from his home following a tip off, he said.

The police have also identified two more accused involved in the crime. These two men, according to police, had supplied weapon and provided shelter to the accused who had executed the crime. The police, however, refused to identify the two men citing apprehension that they could flee.

The duo was gunned down by gangster Preet Sekhon who was hired by Landa and Laddu. Sekhon has also been at large. He had claimed responsibility of the double murder at his Facebook page.