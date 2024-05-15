 Patwari nabbed for graft in Hoshiarpur - Hindustan Times
Patwari nabbed for graft in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
May 16, 2024 05:10 AM IST

DSP (vigilance) Manish Kumar says the patwari demanded ₹25,000 from Jaswinder Kaur of Tanuli village of Hoshiarpur. He had already taken ₹15,000 reportedly from her.

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed a patwari posted in Pandori Bibi village of Hoshiarpur for allegedly taking a bribe of 15,000 from a Tanuli village resident in lieu of mutation of land.

Posted in Pandori Bibi village of Hoshiarpur, the revenue official was caught accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 for executing land mutation.
Posted in Pandori Bibi village of Hoshiarpur, the revenue official was caught accepting 5,000 for executing land mutation.

Deputy superintendent of police (vigilance) Manish Kumar said that the patwari had demanded 25,000 from the complainant, Jaswinder Kaur. The complainant had already paid 15,000, and the vigilance nabbed the accused while he was accepting an additional 5,000. The DSP said that the accused was nabbed in the presence of witnesses, and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.

