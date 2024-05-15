Patwari nabbed for graft in Hoshiarpur
May 16, 2024 05:10 AM IST
DSP (vigilance) Manish Kumar says the patwari demanded ₹25,000 from Jaswinder Kaur of Tanuli village of Hoshiarpur. He had already taken ₹15,000 reportedly from her.
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed a patwari posted in Pandori Bibi village of Hoshiarpur for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹15,000 from a Tanuli village resident in lieu of mutation of land.
Deputy superintendent of police (vigilance) Manish Kumar said that the patwari had demanded ₹25,000 from the complainant, Jaswinder Kaur. The complainant had already paid ₹15,000, and the vigilance nabbed the accused while he was accepting an additional ₹5,000. The DSP said that the accused was nabbed in the presence of witnesses, and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.
