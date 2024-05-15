Patwari nabbed for graft in Hoshiarpur

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed a patwari posted in Pandori Bibi village of Hoshiarpur for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹15,000 from a Tanuli village resident in lieu of mutation of land. Posted in Pandori Bibi village of Hoshiarpur, the revenue official was caught accepting ₹ 5,000 for executing land mutation.

Deputy superintendent of police (vigilance) Manish Kumar said that the patwari had demanded ₹25,000 from the complainant, Jaswinder Kaur. The complainant had already paid ₹15,000, and the vigilance nabbed the accused while he was accepting an additional ₹5,000. The DSP said that the accused was nabbed in the presence of witnesses, and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.