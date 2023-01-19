Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s PAU cautions farmers about frost conditions

PAU scientists, cautioning farmers, said due to dry weather conditions, there has been a decrease in moisture content of the soil, which leads to frost conditions on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers in the state about the harmful effects of ongoing cold wave, including frosting ground in the northern region of the country. (HT File)
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers in the state about the harmful effects of ongoing cold wave— frosting ground in the northern region of the country— on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.

Experts have advised farmers to irrigate the crops lightly to avoid dehydration and ensure adequate supply of nutrients.

“Soft vegetables benefit from the use of mulch that acts as a safeguard from frost”, the experts said. University scientists said due to dry weather conditions, there has been a decrease in moisture content of the soil.

Thursday, January 19, 2023
